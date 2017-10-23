Levy would replace current one

Nine years ago, Wyandot County residents showed their support in helping community members struggling with mental illness by approving a .8-mill Mental Health and Recovery levy. This levy assists local schools in providing counseling services to children and it also helps community members access necessary counseling services.

On top of that, the levy assists local law enforcement agencies with crisis intervention team training, enhances 24/7 crisis services, provides funds for grief and loss support groups and invests money into prevention and education for our children. Unfortunately, a state decision is stopping the renewal of this current levy.

The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board, clients and families that we serve, and the future of our community is facing a major challenge. With the support of community members and Wyandot County Commissioners who placed a new levy on the ballot, we hope to pass the new levy that will allow continuation of the current services. We are asking for a new .6-mill levy to be able to continue the critical services for Wyandot County residents. While this is worded as an “additional tax” on the ballot, please remember that the current tax will be terminated. At no point will residents be charged for two different taxes. A yes vote will generate about the same amount of funds for our board.

I am asking for your support in the passage of this levy. This levy will cost a $100,000 home owner $1.75 per month. Funding will assist Wyandot County residents only. Funding will continue to provide services to children, adults, elderly, veterans and first responders. Please Vote yes Nov. 7.

If you have any questions, call us directly at 419-448-0640. Thank you!

Mircea Handru

Mental Health and Recovery Services