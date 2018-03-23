LEGO table donation

LEGO night at USCL has a new attraction for families who enjoy building with the famous building blocks.

Elyjah Clements, 7, and his parents, Mychell and Kyle Clements, have donated two LEGO tables to be used by children at the library.

Elyjah donated a wooden building block table and he and his parents built a folding, portable desk version that can be adjusted to different sizes. The portable table has a baseplate attached and comes with 200 building blocks.

More information about the folding table is on the Facebook page “Atreyu Lego Tables.”

“The new tables were an added treat for all who came to LEGO night,” librarian Miss Jill Stansbery said. “I really appreciate Mychell and Elyjah’s donation.” E

lyjah also is working on a binder version of his LEGO table that is portable and can be used in the car, waiting rooms, etc. Elyjah enjoys building these tables “because it makes me feel happy when people enjoy them.”

USCL LEGO night is 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays.

Submitted photo