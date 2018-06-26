Home Lifestyles Births Leah Jean Radabaugh

Leah Jean Radabaugh

Posted on June 26, 2018
Kayla and Jeff Radabaugh, of Mt. Cory, are the parents of a girl.

Leah Jean Radabaugh was born at 9:24 p.m. May 19, 2018 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

She weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces.

The maternal grandparents are Todd and Patty Thomas, of Carey.

The paternal grandparents are Joel Radabaugh and Jill Rowe, both of Findlay.

The maternal great-grandmother is Norita Huston, of Carey.

The maternal great-great-grandmother is Leah Jean Wolfe, of Upper Sandusky.

