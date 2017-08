Brittany (Orians) Winters and Jason Winters of Westerville are the parents of a girl, Kinsley Grace Winters.

She was born at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital, Westerville.

She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 18 inches long.

The grandparents are LeAnne Swinehart, Jason Swinehart, Rick and Pam Winters and the late Shawn Orians.