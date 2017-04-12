Home Lifestyles Kindergarten screenings set April 20-21 at Wynford

Kindergarten screenings set April 20-21 at Wynford

Posted on April 12, 2017
BUCYRUS — Wynford Local Schools has announced its kindergarten registration and screening dates for the 2017-18 school year.

Residents of Wynford Local School District with a child entering kindergarten next fall may call Wynford Elementary School at 419-562-4619, ext. 301, to register.

The cut-off age for kindergarten is 5 years old by Aug. 1.

Screening dates are April 20 and 21 and appointments are required.

Kindergarten requirements include immunizations, a copy of a physical exam, a government-issued birth certificate, custody papers and proof of residency.

Immunizations include five doses for DPT, four doses for polio, two doses for MMR, three doses for hepatitis B and two doses for chickenpox.

All required immunizations must be on file with the school nurse before the first day of school.

