Kindergarten registration set to begin Feb. 6 at Riverdale

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale Local Schools will conduct its annual kindergarten screening March 30 in the kindergarten classrooms at Riverdale Elementary School.

Parents who have children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1 are asked to call the elementary office at 419-694-2211, ext. 1113, beginning Feb. 6.

Students must be registered by Feb. 17, and those who sign up will receive an information packet in the mail. The papers should be filled out and returned to the elementary office by March 3.

Parents are asked to provide a copy of their children’s birth certificate, immunization records and Social Security card, along with proof of residence and custody papers, if applicable.

Parents who reside in the Riverdale Local School District need to register their child even if considering open enrollment in another district.