Kayla and Michael Forry, of Morral, are the parents of a girl.

Karlena Ann Forry was born at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

She was 19.75 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

The maternal grandparents are Stephanie and Dane Williams, of Marion; Wes and Jennifer Wooten, of Marion; and Bud and Peggy Large, of Marion.

The paternal grandparents are Bob and Marilyn Forry, of Morral.