Posted on May 9, 2017
Paige Hoover and Robert Powers, both of Sycamore, are the parents of twin boys, Hendrix James Powers and Hudson Edward Powers.

Hendrix was born at 12:30 a.m., and Hudson was born at 12:31 a.m., Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

Hendrix weighed 5 pounds, 3.7 ounces and was 18 inches long.

Hudson weighed 5 pounds, 3.8 ounces and was 19 inches long.

The maternal grandparents are Laura Jesko, Matt Wentling, Jim Hoover and Jennifer Hoover.

The paternal grandparents are Angie and Scott Gault, Marcy Slasor and Robert A. Powers.

