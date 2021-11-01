Hemminger named new DC-U editor

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Brian Hemminger

By CALLAN PUGH

Former city editor

Since 2017, Brian Hemminger has been serving the community as a staff writer with The Daily Chief-Union and now he’ll continue to serve the community in the role of city editor.

Hemminger started his career in writing working in online sports journalism. After eight years, he was looking for something new and found the staff writer position in Upper Sandusky, near Fremont, where he was living at the time. Hemminger now resides in Sycamore.

“I had never worked for a newspaper,” Hemminger said. “… I came down and I discovered that all those years of experience were just as good as any other qualification. I remember them asking ‘have you ever covered a government meeting, like a village council?’ And I was like, ‘Well, I covered the Nevada State Athletic Commission for a UFC fighter getting licensed.’ It’s not so intimidating talking to a city council member when you’ve interviewed the heavyweight champion of the world.

“I came from a background in writing where I was covering all these professional athletes and trying to make them more relatable to the readers. Now, it’s almost the opposite, where I take somebody who people might have seen on the street or known about, or a business owner — and I get to tell their story and make them special.”

Hemminger grew up in and graduated from Oak Harbor in 2004. He spent four years at Ohio State, first studying to be an architect, before realizing it wasn’t the career path he wanted to follow. He then fell back on his strengths in math and science and began studying chemical engineering until he realized that that too wouldn’t be a career path that would make him happy.

(Continued on page 2)

(Continued from page 1)

“I realized I’d be miserable if I did [chemical engineering] the rest of my life so I just kind of was in this limbo area studying like general sciences and I responded to a Craigslist ad to write for free and I fell in love,” Hemminger recalled. “It was to write for free about UFC, mixed martial arts cage fighting. I was so in love with it and my work — you could just tell I was passionate about it. Within a week the guy that was running the website that I answered the ad for made me the editor of the website.

“I just decided I was going to make that my career whether I got a degree in journalism or not.”

Hemminger continues to serve as editor for MMAoddsbreaker.com, which focuses on the sports betting side of mixed martial arts. He also writes about the Cleveland Guardians for coveringthecorner.com with a focus on the minor league system.

Hemminger is coming into the city editor position with a few new ideas he hopes will help increase community involvement with the paper beyond sending reporters to events to take photos and speak with community members.

“Our last editor, Callan, came in with this incredible focus on local news, just filling the pages with local news to the point where we never have to add some associated press article … because you can read that anywhere,” Hemminger said. “What makes a local paper special is that focus on local. That’s what we’ve been doing really, really well the past three years. I want to carry that on and almost take it to the next level.”

One way he hopes to take involvement to the next level is getting local students who have writing talents more involved with the paper, harkening back to a time when local journalism students used to contribute to the paper. He also hopes to hear from the community about some past traditions the paper used to observe that could be implemented once more, such as sharing favorite recipes.

“I just want to encourage the community to get involved with their newspaper,” Hemminger said. “That’s what we’re here for. Having a local family-owned paper is a rarity around this country and if there’s something that you care about, reach out to the paper. What I like to tell people is, ‘If there’s something that you’re passionate about, then I’m going to be passionate about it too.’”

Hemminger said he’s excited to stay in the community he’s fallen in love with and he’s looking forward to continuing to serve the community in this new capacity.

“The No. 1 thing that I’ve come to love about the community is how easy it is to talk to everybody,” Hemminger said. “I think within my first week at the paper, back in 2017, I got introduced to the mayor, the chief of police, the county commissioners, the state representative, the sheriff, all the city council members — and everybody was just so welcoming. I come from that rural background as well, so it felt like a second home.

“… I am very passionate about this community and telling people’s stories here.”