Posted on June 19, 2018
Sierra Forsythe and Travis McMillon, both of Kenton, are the parents of a boy.

Gunner Gene McMillion was born at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

He was 21 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

The maternal grandparents are Tracy Marker, of Greenville, and the late Donald Marker.

The paternal grandparents are Russ Jr. and Michelle McMillion, of Kenton.

The paternal great-grandparents are Russell and Louise McMillion, of Dunkirk; Everett and Karen Price, of Kenton; and Merrel and Ethel Travis, of Kenton.

