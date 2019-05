Sunday with mostly clear skies, a burst of rain and a dose of wind, Wynford celebrated a new chapter for the district while also looking back and thanking those who came before. At the official groundbreaking ceremony for the new Junior High and High School building, Wynford Students, alumni, administration, faculty and staff, community members and elected officials gathered to signify the start of what will be a year and a half long project, a $10.5 million project that Superintendent Fred Fox said would not be possible without Wynford’s strong support system.