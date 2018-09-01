Former QB to speak

BUCYRUS — Former Ohio State University and NFL quarterback Craig Krenzel will be the guest speaker at the men’s breakfast at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Bucyrus Community Hospital cafeteria.

Krenzel led the Buckeyes to the 2003 national championship and played in the NFL for the Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals. He was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and graduated summa cum laude.

The event is sponsored by Woodlawn United Methodist Church.