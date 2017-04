Brooke L. Miller and Joshua A. Rohrbach, both of Upper Sandusky, are the parents of a boy, Ezra Michael Rohrbach.

He was born at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

He weighed 7 pounds, 1.8 ounces and was 20 inches long.