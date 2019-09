Ranita Delean (Reineke) Rozenberg and Alejandro Oscar Rozenberg of Peoria, Arizona are the parents of a daughter. Evie Lou Rozenberg was born at 9:02 a.m. Aug. 28, 2019, at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale, Arizona.

She was 21.75 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounce.

The grandparents are Louis and Susan (Anderson) Reineke. A great grandparent is the late Audrey Anderson.