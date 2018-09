Alainna Smith and Josh Buckley, of Bucyrus, are the parents of a boy.

Deklan Hale Buckley was born at 11:32 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

He was 19 inches long and weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces.

The maternal grandparents are Elwood Smith, of Upper Sandusky; and Rebecca Smith, of Nevada.

The paternal grandparents are Jack and Jackie Metzger, of Huron.