Enter a coloring contest and earn the possibility of winning a free backpack at the Mohawk Community Library Back to School party at 6 p.m. July 31.

Each participant receives a goodie bag for participating, and a grand prize winner for each grade (preschool through fifth grade) will be awarded a fully stocked backpack.

Coloring pages are available at the library and are due back by July 25.

Everyone is invited to attend, food will be served and entry in the contest is not required to participate in the event.

The event is sponsored by Mohawk Community Library, Wyandot County Young Professionals and Tristan Joy of Edward Jones in Upper Sandusky.

