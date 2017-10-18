Home Lifestyles Births Chyenne Jewel Parrott

Chyenne Jewel Parrott

Posted on October 18, 2017
0
0
8

Brittany Stilianoudakis and John Parrott Jr. are the parents of a girl.

Chyenne Jewel Parrott was born at 1:41 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

She was 19.5 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

The maternal grandparents are Gene and the late Deeanna Sours of Tiffin, and Deb and Martin Klingshirn.

The paternal grandparents are John Parrott Sr. of Tiffin, Shirley Parrott-Copus and Jim Copus of Melmore, the late Arthur Parrott, and Barb and Donn Matthews of Tiffin.

  • Brycen Ellis Maglott

    Marciena and Jeremy Maglott of Bucyrus are the parents of a boy. Brycen Ellis Maglott was …
    October 18, 2017
    36 second read

  • Lacey Marie Hunter

    Tiffany and Andrew Hunter of Upper Sandusky are the parents of a girl. Lacey Marie Hunter …
    September 26, 2017
    24 second read

  • Brinley Rose Thiel

    Katie and Bradley Thiel of Carey are the parents of a girl. Brinley Rose Thiel was born at…
    September 26, 2017
    34 second read
Load More In Births
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply