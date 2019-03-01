Home Lifestyles Chill out

Chill out

Posted on March 1, 2019
0

Chill outUpper Sandusky Elks No. 83 recently started a Chill Out program with the help of Kimmel Corporation to be able to provide warm clothing for individuals in need.

Hospice of Wyandot County and Home Health will disperse duffle bags full of sweatshirts, hats, socks, blankets and other items donated by local individuals, including Blankets of Love.

Pictured are (from left) Hospice Clinical Director and Elks spouse Nikki Frey, Kimmel apparel representative Bo Underwood, Home Health Clinical Director and Elks member Christy Biller and Hospice Coordinator Cathy Browne. These will be given to Hospice patients, veterans and those families in need of items to stay warm.

Submitted photo

  • St. Peters honor roll

    St. Peter announces honor roll

    St. Peter School has announced its honor roll for the second quarter of the 2018-19 school…
    March 1, 2019
    53 second read

  • 1,000 books

    Lincoln Walton, 2, recently finished the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at the Mo…
    February 28, 2019
    21 second read

  • Blanchard Valley Health adds advanced technology

    FINDLAY — Blanchard Valley Health System has added advanced technology that will different…
    February 28, 2019
    53 second read
Load More In Lifestyles
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply