Upper Sandusky Elks No. 83 recently started a Chill Out program with the help of Kimmel Corporation to be able to provide warm clothing for individuals in need.

Hospice of Wyandot County and Home Health will disperse duffle bags full of sweatshirts, hats, socks, blankets and other items donated by local individuals, including Blankets of Love.

Pictured are (from left) Hospice Clinical Director and Elks spouse Nikki Frey, Kimmel apparel representative Bo Underwood, Home Health Clinical Director and Elks member Christy Biller and Hospice Coordinator Cathy Browne. These will be given to Hospice patients, veterans and those families in need of items to stay warm.

Submitted photo