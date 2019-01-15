Home Lifestyles Births Cassidy Marie Mason and Evan Cooper Mason

Cassidy Marie Mason and Evan Cooper Mason

Posted on January 15, 2019
CINCINNATI — Christine and Angela Mason, of Cincinnati, are the parents of twins.

Baby girl Cassidy Marie Mason was born at 9:38 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Mercy Health Hospital, Fairfield.

She was 18 inches long and weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces.

Baby boy Evan Cooper Mason was born at 9:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Mercy Health Hospital.

He was 19 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

Grandparents are Dennis Jaqueth, of Forest, and the late Alice Jaqueth, and Alton Mason, of Big Rock, Tennessee, and the late Marion Mason.

