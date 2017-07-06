Home Lifestyles Car, truck, bike show to roll into Wharton

Car, truck, bike show to roll into Wharton

Posted on July 6, 2017
WHARTON — The Wharton Festival car, truck and motorcycle show is set for July 15 at Wharton Park. The event sponsored by Koehler’s Garage goes on rain or shine. All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome.

Registration costs $10, and is from 3-5 p.m. Participant voting and grand marshal picks are from 5-8 p.m. Awards are at 8:30 p.m.

There is a best of show — car trophy, best of show — truck trophy, best of show — motorcycle trophy, people’s choice trophy and grand marshal choice trophy, along with food, music, games and door prizes.

Visit the Wharton Festival page on Facebook or email whartonfestival@yahoo.com for more information.

