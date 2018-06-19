Home Lifestyles Births Camille Marie Randall

Camille Marie Randall

Posted on June 19, 2018
Crystal and Patrick Randall, of Upper Sandusky, are the parents of a girl.

Camille Marie Randall was born at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

She was 21 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

The maternal grandparents are Michael Morris, of Sycamore; the late Valerie Brewer; and Bill Brewer, of Upper Sandusky.

The paternal grandparents are Jerry and Barb Randall, of Upper Sandusky; and Cherie and Jeff Hittle, of Greenville.

