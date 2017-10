Marciena and Jeremy Maglott of Bucyrus are the parents of a boy. Brycen Ellis Maglott was born at 5:56 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

He was 21 inches long and weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces.

The maternal grandparents are John and Vanessa Schiefer of Bucyrus.

The paternal grandparents are Edwin and Bertha Maglott of Galion.