Home Lifestyles Births Brooklyn Eleanor Pearson

Brooklyn Eleanor Pearson

Posted on February 26, 2019
0

Deserae and Dalton Pearson, of Upper Sandusky, are the parents of a girl.

Brooklyn Eleanor Pearson was born at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

She was 19 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

The maternal grandparents are Colleen Clark, of Upper Sandusky; Kristie Clark, of Ontario; and Daniel Clark, of Greenville, South Carolina.

The paternal grandparents are Tim Pearson, of Fenton, Michigan; and Jill Pearson, of Fremont.

  • Ilyana Elayne Dyer

    Trisha Dyer and K. Tyler Conn, of Sycamore, are the parents of a girl. Ilyana Elayne Dyer …
    February 26, 2019
    23 second read

  • Greyson Cruz Field

    Sheena Stolz and Daniel Field, of Upper Sandusky, are the parents of a boy. Greyson Cruz F…
    February 26, 2019
    34 second read

  • Alivia Jade Higgins

    Maria and Lyle Higgins, of Kirby, are the parents of a girl. Alivia Jade Higgins was bo…
    February 26, 2019
    53 second read
Load More In Births
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply