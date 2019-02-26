Deserae and Dalton Pearson, of Upper Sandusky, are the parents of a girl.

Brooklyn Eleanor Pearson was born at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

She was 19 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

The maternal grandparents are Colleen Clark, of Upper Sandusky; Kristie Clark, of Ontario; and Daniel Clark, of Greenville, South Carolina.

The paternal grandparents are Tim Pearson, of Fenton, Michigan; and Jill Pearson, of Fremont.