Julia and Jordan Byrd of Amerst, New York are the parents of a boy, Pace Rainer Byrd. He was born at 10:09 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Mercy Hospital, Buffalo, New York.

He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20 inches long.

The maternal grandparents are Sam and Lora Gibson, Bloomington, Illinois. The paternal grandparents are Tom and Lori Byrd, Nevada. The paternal great-grandparents are Jean Byrd and Cal and Pat Bardon, all of Upper Sandusky.