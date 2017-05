Amber and Derek Overbee of Carey are the parents of a girl, Mavis Ray Anne Overbee. She was born at 8:23 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

She weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.

The maternal grandparents are Mark Dulaney and Cheryl Dulaney. The paternal grandparents are Robin Overbee and Kenneth Overbee.