Ashley Miller and Derrick Saum, both of Bucyrus, are the parents of a girl, Liberty Rose Saum. She was born at 4:44 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19 inches long.

The maternal grandparents are Gearldene Miller and Lonnie Miller. The maternal grandparents are Chrystal Thacker and Myke Thacker.