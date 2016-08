Laura and Zachary Kincade, of Forest, are the parents of a boy, Koltin Howard Kincade. He was born at 6:26 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 21 inches long.

The maternal grandparents are Tim and Regina Sellars, of Forest. The paternal grandparents are Jim and Suzi Severns, of Wharton, and Greg Kincade, of Upper Sandusky.