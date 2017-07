Jerrod and Kate Rall of Upper Sandusky are the parents of a boy. Keaton Kole Rall was born Wednesday, July 26, 2107 at Marion General Hospital.

He weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19.75 inches long.

The maternal grandparents are Jim and Sharon Schilling of Upper Sandusky. The paternal grandparents are Don and Jean Rall of Upper Sandusky. Great-grandparents are Donald and Frances Schilling, Sally Rall, and John and Neva Thornton