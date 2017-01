Shaina Hyer, of Bucyrus, and Brandon Cronin, of Marion, are the parents of a girl, Ella Lynn-Marie Cronin.

She was born at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19 inches long.

The maternal grandparents are Tina Hyer and Tim Hyer, both of Bucyrus. The paternal grandparents are Teresa Parker and Bill Cronin, both of Marion.