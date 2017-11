Marissa Clinger and Charles Risser II, Wharton, are the parents of a boy. Collin Edward Risser was born at 7:28 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

He was 20.5 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

Maternal grandparents are Debi Hardymon and Allen Hardymon, Upper Sandusky. Paternal grandparents are Dixie Risser and Charles Risser, Wharton.