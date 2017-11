Jaclyn Mack and Alvin Newsome, Kirby, are the parents of a girl. Charlotte Bernadette Newsome was born at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

He was 21 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

The maternal grandparents are Charlene (Lucius) Mack, Sycamore, and Michael Mack, Tiffin. The paternal grandparents are Danny Newsome and Bernadette (Frey) Newsome, Kirby.