Audrey Lynn Logsdon

Posted on May 21, 2019
Stephanie and Isaac Logsdon, of Wharton, are the parents of a daughter. Audrey Lynn Logsdon was born at 9:53 p.m. May 5, 2019, at Tiffin Mercy Hospital, in Tiffin.

She was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

Grandparents are Richard and Dorothy Bouillon, of Alvada; Gary Logsdon of Upper Sandusky, and Teresa Logsdon of Upper Sandusky. Great-grandparents are Pearl Nye, of Alvada; JoAnn Bouillon, of Tiffin; and Jean Shumaker, of Upper Sandusky. Brothers are Carter, Tyson and Gabriel Logsdon.

