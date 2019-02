ASHLAND — A pair of area students were named to the dean’s list at Ashland University for the 2018 fall semester.

Dana Worst, of Carey, is a daughter of Mindy Worst, of Carey, and a 2018 graduate of Carey High School.

Tristan Reichelderfer, of Kenton, is majoring in biology and is a 2015 graduate of Kenton High School.