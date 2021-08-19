Dibles celebrate 55 years

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Melvin and Shirley Dible, Upper Sandusky, will be celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary Aug. 20.

They were married in 1966 in Bel Air, Maryland, their former hometown.

Melvin is a son of the late Ralph and Josephine Dible, Carey; and Shirley is a daughter of the late Hobert and Dorothy Lawson and granddaughter of the late Evelyn Price, Bel Air, Maryland.

They are the parents of six children, Cindy (Ken), Lisa (Michael), Lori (Brian), Jeffrey, Jason (Ashley) and Matthew (Kalysta).

Grandchildren include Tony, Jeremy, Nicholas, Sierra, Brian Jr., Samantha, Haley, Chandler, Gabriel, Emily, Dalton, Addison, Lexi, Chayce, Koleton, Aarin, Greyson, and Jason, Jessie and Stacey, of Dayton.

Great-grandchildren include Chevy, Savannah, Mason, Talynn, Maddie, Staci, Roy, Hailey, Leo and Aniya.

Mevin is retired from General Dynamics Land Systems, Lima; and Shirley is retired from Westinghouse/ A.O. Smith, Upper Sandusky.

With the COVID-19 viruses surging again, a family gathering hopefully will be planned for a later date. Be safe.