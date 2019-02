4th and 5th grade Ram of the Month

The Union Elementary fourth- and fifth-grade RAM of the Month winners for January are (front row, from left) fourth graders Ison Newsome, Addison Fredritz and Avery Frederitz;

and (back row) fifth graders Otto Kreais, Jonathon Gottfried and Kloe Ealy.