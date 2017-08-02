2017 Lincoln Highway Buyway sales Aug. 12-12

The Wyandot County Visitors Bureau has announced the 2017 Lincoln Highway BuyWay and the Upper Sandusky Garage Sales will be the second weekend in August this year, Aug. 10-12.

The way the event will be promoted locally has changed. The local BuyWay will continue to be advertised on the billboard on U.S. 23 south of town, on the Essential Local Savings card and in the LHW BuyWay Traveler’s Guide.

Locally, The Daily Chief-Union will take paid ad listings for sales. The Visitors Bureau will do a map and listing for area sales. Those who have advertised with the DC-U can use their receipt to get a free space on the map and a listing of address, sale times and sale items.

The cost to list only on the map and website is $5 per site. This listing will not be a paid ad in the DC-U. Map and listings will be available on the VB’s website at www.VisitWyandotCounty.com.

BuyWay brochures will be available for those listings on the map. Maps will be available Tuesday at the Wyandot County Visitors Bureau, 108 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Requests for these may be made at the time of sale listing or by calling 419-294-3556, and they may be picked up Aug. 8 or 9.

Anyone having a location for group sales during the BuyWay may contact the bureau so this information can be passed to someone looking for such a venue. Salers like to have multi-family or multi-sale locations for one-stop shopping.

The Visitors Bureau also has some yellow signs for the BuyWay and the Community Sales. Yellow signs may be borrowed from the bureau with a refundable deposit of $10. They will be available as long as supplies last.

For additional information, contact the bureau at 419-294-3556 or wyandotcovb@udata.com. For more information, visit www.historicbyway.com.