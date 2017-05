Arthur Cain, 2, recently reached the goal of reading 1,000 books before kindergarten at Forest-Jackson Public Library.

Preschoolers may sign up for the program at the library anytime during regular library hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.