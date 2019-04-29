Home Lifestyles 1,000 books

Brandon Ohl, age 3, and a son of Nicole and Mike Ohl, of Sycamore, has completed the 1,000 books before kindergarten program at the Mohawk Community Library. He started the challenge June 18, 2016, and finished April 3, 2019.
