Wynford wins N10 7th grade title

7th grade champs

Wynford’s seventh grade girls basketball team won the Northern 10 Athletic Conference tournament Tuesday by beating Mohawk 21-15. The Royals are (front row, from left) manager Riley Hess, Alivia Ritzler, Caroline Sheldon, Ally Liming; (back row) coach Brittanie Ulmer, Alyssa Massey, Erin Wolfe, Cali Holbrook, Allie Bessinger, Brooke Frombaugh, Maggie Ridge, Lily Laippley and coach Erskine Braggs.

BUCYRUS — Wynford won the Northern 10 Athletic Conference seventh grade girls championship with a 21-15 victory against Mohawk on Tuesday at Bucyrus.

The top-seeded Royals finished 14-2 overall and were coached by Erskine Braggs and Brittanie Ulmer.

Team members included Alivia Ritzler, Caroline Sheldon, Ally Liming, Alyssa Massey, Erin Wolfe, Cali Holbrook, Allie Bessinger, Brooke Frombaugh, Maggie Ridge and Lily Laippley. Riley Hess was manager.