Wyandot cases at 149 as of Monday

Wyandot cases at 149 as of Monday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Monday morning, Wyandot County Public Health reported 149 total coronavirus cases in the county, including 132 lab-confirmed cases, 10 probable cases and seven additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests.

There is currently one patient hospitalized for COVID-19. Eight deaths have been reported.

Of the reported individuals, there have been 104 recoveries. Thirty-seven cases are considered active.

The county currently is at the level 2 orange public emergency level in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. The level indicates increased exposure and spread and encourages a high degree of caution.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 100,848 confirmed and probable cases, 11,565 hospitalizations and 3,699 deaths in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

A statewide mandated face covering order is in effect. Based upon this order, Wyandot County Public Health encourages citizens to comply with the requirements in order to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to the order, all individuals in Ohio must wear facial coverings in public at all times when:

— At an indoor location that is not a residence.

— Outdoors, but unable to maintain 6-foot social distance from people who are not household members.

— Waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation, such as a taxi, a car service, or a private car used for ride-sharing.

The order only requires those 10 years old or older to wear a mask. Additional exclusions include:

— Those with a medical condition or a disability or those communicating with someone with a disability.

— Those who are actively exercising or playing sports.

— Those who are officiants at religious services.

— Those who are actively involved in public safety.

— Those who are actively eating or drinking.

Antibody testing currently is available to the public. As Wyandot County Public Health receives the results of these tests, it will be reported using specific criteria. If the patient received a positive antibody test and had been in close contact with a lab-confirmed case, linked to a community outbreak or exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, the case will be labeled as probable. A positive antibody test result meeting none of these conditions will be considered a suspected case. For more information on antibody tests, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/serology-overview.html.

Learn about responsible protocols for all businesses at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/responsible-restart-ohio/Responsible-Protocols/.

A full list of sector specific operating requirements is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/responsible-restart-ohio/sector-specific-operating-requirements/sector-specific-operating-requirements.

Additional information is available at the ODH information line by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH and at the CDC’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.