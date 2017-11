Wreaths donated by local businesses are on display at the Wyandot County Courthouse as part of the annual Home for the Holidays wreath and tree auction.

The auction is set for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Shotzy’s Viceroy Hall.

The auction raises money for community programs including the fireworks, Home for the Holidays and Wyandot County Fair events.

Daily Chief-Union/Brian Hemminger