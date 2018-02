Wii can do it!

Wii can do it!

Herb Lortz attempts to toss a strike in Wii Bowling while Erma Broadman and Ron Boose look on.

The Wyandot County Council on Aging held a Super “Bowl” party on Wednesday at the Senior Depot in Carey.

Attendees ate a lunch with special items from Super Bowl areas Philadelphia and New England before testing their mettle on the Wii.

Daily Chief-Union/Brian Hemminger