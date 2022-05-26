Upper to hold graduation on Friday

All Upper Sandusky High School seniors who received scholarhsips and awards at honor’s night posed for a group photo afterward. Graduation for Upper Sandusky is 7 p.m. Friday

Upper Sandusky’s class of 2022 will hold its graduation at 7 p.m. Friday.

The school recently held its honors ceremony, with several seniors earning recognition and scholarships for academics.

Luke Amert, Eli Appleby, Zackeriah Baird, Nevin Boes, Adam Eatherton-Behringer, Hannah Halter, Kaitlynn Koehler, Dakota Mclaughlin, Giovanni Santos, Ethan Steele and Jonah Voorheis earned the 3.0 cumulative award.

Gary Fishburn, Levi Monroe and Maulik Patel earned the 3.5 first year award.

Ruth Baldwin earned the 3.5 fourth year award, 3.0 cumulative, academic honors diploma, summa cum laude, N10 Scholar Athlete award and National Honor Society – Hazel D. Franks Memorial, Lauren Vinson Memorial scholarship, Archie Griffin Sportsmanship and Lions Club scholarship.

Katelynn Ball earned the 3.5 second year award, 3.0 cumulative and cum laude.

Louis Barnes earned the 3.5 fourth year award, 3.0 cumulative, academic honors diploma and cum laude.

Stephanie Bassler earned the 3.0 cumulative and cum laude – Jacob Davidson Memorial, Lowry/Wyandot Soil and Water Conservation, WXML/Abby Snyder Memorial scholarship, Wyandot County 4-H scholarships and Patricia Kin Memorial scholarship.

Jevin Bennett earned the 3.0 cumulative and cum laude – Masters scholarship, McCarthy Family scholarship, Teijin Automotive Technologies scholarship and Usando Literary Club – Marian Mosier Memorial scholarship.

Darrin Bigler earned the 3.5 fourth year award, 3.0 cumulative, academic honors diploma, magna cum laude and N10 Scholar Athlete award.

James Blackburn earned the 3.5 fourth year award, 3.0 cumulative, Academic Honors Diploma, Summa cum laude, N10 Scholar Athlete award and National Honor Society – Masters scholarship, McCarthy Family scholarship and Wyandot Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Benjamin Blankenship earned the 3.5 fourth year award, 3.0 cumulative, cum laude, N10 Scholar Athlete award and National Honor Society.

Joseph Book earned the 3.0 cumulative and Blue Star Mothers of America award.

Christopher Brady earned the 3.5 second year award, 3.0 cumulative and cum laude – Ellen Matteson Memorial scholarship.

Bradon Burkett earned the Blue Star Mothers of America award.

Madison Byrum earned the 3.5 fourth year award, 3.0 cumulative, academic honors diploma, summa cum laude, N10 Scholar Athlete award, and National Honor Society – Andy Koehler Memorial, Masters scholarship, Men of Upper Sandusky Moose Lodge No. 1093, Star Players scholarship, Teijin Automotive Technologies scholarship, WXML/Abby Snyder Memorial scholarship, Patricia Kin Memorial scholarship and Wyandot County 4-H scholarships.

Ethan Collins earned the 3.5 fourth year award, 3.0 cumulative, academic honors diploma, Distinguished 4.0, summa cum laude, N10 Scholar Athlete award, National Honor Society and Buckeye Boys State Delegate, Blue Star Mothers of America award and Americanism and Government Test winner.

Kendra Conley earned the 3.5 fourth year award, 3.0 cumulative, Academic Honors Diploma, Summa cum laude, N10 Scholar Athlete award and National Honor Society – Keith Best Memorial, Martha Stephan Weaver and Rita Stephan Stangby scholarship and Wyandot Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Cassidy Conrad earned the 3.5 fourth year award, 3.0 cumulative, academic honors diploma, summa cum laude, N10 Scholar Athlete award, and National Honor Society – AMVETS Post No. 777 Veterans, Sons, Ladies Auxiliary and Riders Club scholarship, Masters scholarship, Union School/USMS Make a Difference Monday scholarship and Wyandot County 4-H scholarships.

Frank Depinet II earned the 3.5 second year award, 3.0 cumulative, cum laude, Wyandot Sports Hall of Fame scholarship and N10 Scholar Athlete award.

Jedediah Downey earend the 3.0 cumulative and cum laude – Ellen Matteson Memorial scholarship.

Richard Ebert earned the 3.5 third year award, 3.0 cumulative and cum laude.

Kaylee Ekleberry earned the 3.0 cumulative, Academic Honors Diploma and cum laude – Community Band scholarship and Masters scholarship.

Joseph Finscally earned the 3.5 fourth year award, 3.0 cumulative, Academic Honors Diploma and Magna cum laude – Masters scholarship.

Connor Flowers earned the 3.0 cumulative, Academic Honors Diploma, cum laude and N10 Scholar Athlete award.

Gage Frey earned the 3.5 fourth year award, 3.0 cumulative, Academic Honors Diploma, Magna cum laude, N10 Scholar Athlete award and National Honor Society – Johnson Orthodontics Health Services scholarship, Knights of Columbus Council 2050 scholarship, Martha Stephan Weaver and Rita Stephan Stangby scholarship, Masters scholarship, Midget Football League/Mike and Beverly Batton Memorial, Wyandot Memorial Hospital Foundation, USHS SADD Club/American Red Cross scholarship and the Tammy K. Clifford Memorial scholarship.

Zandria Gallant earned the 3.5 first year award, 3.0 cumulative and N10 Scholar Athlete award

Braden Gatchell earned the 3.5 first year award, 3.0 cumulative and N10 Scholar Athlete award.

Garrett Goodman earned the Blue Star Mothers of America award.

Sydney Ham earned the 3.5 first year award – C.B. Sweigard Trust, Christina L. Minehart Memorial scholarship, Masonic Bodies of Free and Accepted Masons, Masters scholarship, Men of Upper Sandusky Moose Lodge No. 1093, Todd Marshall Memorial scholarship and the Tammy K. Clifford Memorial scholarship.

Matthew Homburg earned the 3.5 fourth year award, 3.0 cumulative, Academic Honors Diploma, Summa cum laude, N10 Scholar Athlete award, and National Honor Society – Lauren Vinson Memorial scholarship, Masters scholarship, and Wyandot County 4-H scholarships.

Brianna Johnson earned the 3.0 cumulative, cum laude, and N10 Scholar Athlete award.

Cheylsie Kidwell earned the 3.5 third year award, 3.0 cumulative, Academic Honors Diploma, Magna cum laude, and National Honor Society – Academic Boosters scholarship and Masters scholarship.

Owen Knapp earned the 3.5 fourth year award, 3.0 cumulative, Academic Honors Diploma, Distinguished 4.0, Summa cum laude, N10 Scholar Athlete award, National Honor Society, and Buckeye Boys State Delegate – Saltzman award, Andy Koehler Memorial, Jimmie L. Richman Ram Pride scholarship, Knights of Columbus Council 2050 scholarship, Lee Kirkland Memorial Rotary scholarship, Masters scholarship, Robert Peter Lee Memorial scholarship, Salvation Army scholarship, OHSAA Scholar Athlete and the Wyandot Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Zoe Konkle earned the 3.5 first year award and 3.0 cumulative.

Jenna Kurtz earned the 3.5 fourth year award, 3.0 cumulative, Academic Honors Diploma, cum laude, N10 Scholar Athlete award, and National Honor Society – Fairhaven Community Nursing scholarship and Wyandot Sports Hall of Fame scholarship.

Aaron MaGinn earned the 3.5 fourth year award, 3.0 cumulative, Academic Honors Diploma, Summa cum laude, N10 Scholar Athlete award, and National Honor Society – ELKS/OSU Big Nut scholarship and Tammy K. Clifford Memorial scholarship.

Adrian Malone earned the 3.5 fourth year award, 3.0 cumulative, Academic Honors Diploma, Summa cum laude, N10 Scholar Athlete award, and National Honor Society – Katherine Artz Music scholarship, Academic Boosters scholarship, Dafne Bianchi, Lions Club scholarship award, and Masters scholarship.

Owen Mawer earned the 3.5 third year award, 3.0 cumulative, Academic Honors Diploma, cum laude, and N10 Scholar Athlete award – Masters scholarship, Teijin Automotive Technologies scholarship and the Tammy K. Clifford Memorial scholarship.

Katherine Meeker – 3.5 fourth year award, 3.0 cumulative, cum laude, and National Honor Society – American Legion Post 225 scholarship, Amvets Post No. 777 Veterans, Sons, Ladies Auxiliary, and Riders Club scholarship and Dr. Prasad C. Kakarala scholarship, Masters scholarship and Thomas E. Book Memorial scholarship.

Kinzie Messmer earned the 3.5 fourth year award and 3.0 cumulative – Lauren Vinson Memorial scholarship.

Roger Micheli earned the 3.5 third year award, 3.0 cumulative, Magna cum laude, N10 Scholar Athlete award, and Sentinel National Technical Honor Society – Ellen Matteson Memorial scholarship.

Maxwell Morrison earned the 3.5 fourth year award, and 3.0 cumulative – Masters scholarship.

Benjamin Patchett earned the 3.0 cumulative – Masters scholarship, Upper Sandusky ELKS No. 83 Family scholarship, and Upper Sandusky ELKS Emblem Club No. 536 scholarship.

Seth Patchett earned the 3.5 second year award, 3.0 cumulative, cum laude, and N10 Scholar Athlete award – Masters scholarship, Archie Griffin Sportsmanship and the Upper Sandusky ELKS No. 83 Family scholarship.

Taylor Penwell earned the 3.0 cumulative, cum laude and N10 Scholar Athlete award.

Caleb Pergram earned the 3.0 cumulative – C.B. Sweigard Trust.

Jana Radabaugh earned the 3.5 fourth year award, 3.0 cumulative, Academic Honors Diploma, Arts Honors Diploma, and Magna cum laude – Alpha Tri Sigma Sorority scholarship, American Legion Post 225 scholarship, Amvets Post No. 777 Veterans, Sons, Ladies Auxiliary, and Riders Club scholarship, TD Baker scholarship for the Performing Arts and the Upper Sandusky ELKS No. 83 Family scholarship.

Kaylee Roberts earned the 3.5 fourth year award, 3.0 cumulative, Academic Honors Diploma, Magna cum laude, N10 Scholar Athlete award, and National Honor Society – Dafne Bianchi Memorial scholarship, Drew and Veena Gido Special Education scholarship, Lions Club scholarship award, Masonic Bodies of Free and Accepted Masons, Masters scholarship, Ram Athletic Boosters scholarship, Robert Elsmore Memorial Rotary scholarship, Robert Elsmore Memorial scholarship, Robert Peter Lee Memorial scholarship, Upper Sandusky Education Association scholarship and the Usando Literary Club scholarship.

Cade Rothlisberger earned the 3.5 fourth year award, 3.0 cumulative, Academic Honors Diploma, Summa cum laude, N10 Scholar Athlete award, and National Honor Society – Masters scholarship and Wyandot County 4-H scholarships.

Zachary Sheaffer earned the 3.5 fourth year award, 3.0 cumulative, Academic Honors Diploma, Summa cum laude, N10 Scholar Athlete award, and National Honor Society – Upper Sandusky Youth Soccer scholarship, Charles and Jean Gottfried scholarship, ELKS/OSU Big Nut scholarship, Lions Club scholarship award, Masonic Bodies of Free and Accepted Masons, Masters scholarship, Men of Upper Sandusky Moose Lodge No. 1093, Ram Athletic Boosters scholarship, Richardson’s Flowers and Gifts DECA scholarship, The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Wyandot County and the Wyandot County 4-H scholarships.

Edward Smith earned the 3.5 first year award and 3.0 cumulative – Knights of Columbus Council 2050 scholarship and Upper Sandusky ELKS No. 83 Family scholarship.

Andrew Stauffer earned the 3.0 cumulative – Masters scholarship.

Grace Swartz earned the 3.5 fourth year award, 3.0 cumulative, Academic Honors Diploma, Summa cum laude, N10 Scholar Athlete award, and National Honor Society – American Legion Post 225 scholarship, Americanism and Government Test Winner, Masters scholarship, R.G.A. Goodman Scholastic award and TD Baker scholarship for the Performing Arts.

Brooke Swavel earned the 3.5 third year award, 3.0 cumulative, Academic Honors Diploma, Magna cum laude, N10 Scholar Athlete award, and National Honor Society – Masters scholarship, Men of Upper Sandusky Moose Lodge No. 1093, and Ram Athletic Boosters scholarship.

Taylor Tebbe earned the Masters scholarship.

Brianna Thiel earned the 3.5 third year award, 3.0 cumulative and Sentinel National Technical Honor Society.

Alayna Thomas earned the 3.5 fourth year award, 3.0 cumulative, Academic Honors Diploma, Magna cum laude, and National Honor Society, the Masters scholarship and the Ruth Clinger Memorial.

Veronnica Valentine earned the 3.0 cumulative – Masters scholarship and Upper Sandusky ELKS No. 83 Larry Lehman scholarship.

Grace Vent earned the 3.5 fourth year award, 3.0 cumulative, Academic Honors Diploma, Magna cum laude, N10 Scholar Athlete award and National Honor Society.

Cameron Vince earned the Blue Star Mothers of America award.

Emeraih Webb earned the 3.5 first year award and 3.0 cumulative.

Lindsay Weininger earned the 3.5 fourth year award, 3.0 cumulative, Academic Honors Diploma, Summa cum laude, N10 Scholar Athlete award, and National Honor Society – Masters scholarship, Star Players scholarship, OHSAA Scholar Athlete and the Tammy K. Clifford Memorial scholarship.

Nicholas Wines earned the 3.5 first year award and 3.0 cumulative – Upper Sandusky Youth Soccer scholarship, James and Marilyn Lee Memorial, Marketing Education/DECA scholarship, Ram Athletic Boosters scholarship, Reverend Charles C. Steward scholarship, Richardson’s Flowers and Gifts DECA scholarship, Wyandot County 4-H scholarships and the Wyandot County Young Professionals scholarship.