Upper Sandusky man charged in murder of Marion woman Sunday afternoon

Bethel M Bekele

A Marion woman was killed Sunday afternoon in Upper Sandusky and an Upper Sandusky man has been charged with her murder.



According to a release from the Upper Sandusky Police Department, the police were dispatched to Dollar Tree in the 1100 block of East Wyandot Avenue at 4:25 p.m. for a report of a man waving a machete around inside the store who had struck an employee.



Before police arrived, the suspect left the store. Officers arrived and found 22-year-old Keris L. Riebel, of Marion, dead at the scene. Riebel had worked as a cashier at Dollar Tree at the time of the incident. One officer responded to the business with Wyandot County EMS while an additional unit patrolled the area for the suspect.



The suspect, 27-year-old Bethel M. Bekele, of Upper Sandusky, was located standing outside his vehicle parked at the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office in the 100 block of South Fifth Street. Bekele surrendered himself and was detained at that time for further investigation.



The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded and processed the scene. Detectives with the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit also began an investigation. While investigating the incident, it was learned Bekele entered the store with the machete, approached Riebel, and struck her numerous times with the machete. The machete was located at the crime scene.



At this time, the motive is unclear. Detectives are currently investigating what, if any, relationship exists between the victim and suspect. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy of Riebel.



Bethel M. Bekele was booked on a charge of murder. Formal charges against Bekele will be filed Tuesday. The Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the incident and upon completion of the investigation, additional charges could be forthcoming.