Upper defeats Buckeye Central for 1st N10 win

Win column

Upper Sandusky’s Sam Smith tees off on No. 1 on Monday at Lincoln Hills Golf Club. Smith finished with a 45 as the Rams won 182-201 against Buckeye Central.

Daily Chief-Union/Lonnie McMillan

Brock Montgomery shot a 1-over-par 37 as Upper Sandusky earned its first Northern 10 Athletic Conference boys golf win of the season with a 182-201 victory against Buckeye Central on Monday at Lincoln Hills Golf Club.

Sam Smith added a 45 for the Rams (5-2, 1-2 N10).

“Brock hit the ball well and is starting to play closer to his potential,” Upper Sandusky coach Graham Treadway said. “Sam is coming out of his slump. He is super close to playing to his ability.”

Cy Young added a 49, and Arden Stansbery finished with a 51. Cory Washburn (54) and Jacob Ward (58) also played.

Logan Hanes paced the Bucks (0-6, 0-5 N10) with a 46, followed by Drew Rose with a 47. Cory Biglin scored a 53, and Devon Siefert shot a 55. Tyler Mason (56) and Jeremiah Fishpaw (68) completed the lineup.

Eli Edgington (51) and David Gibson (52) had strong junior varsity rounds for the Rams.

Upper Sandusky takes on Colonel Crawford and Mohawk at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at Valley View Golf Course.

Upper Sandusky 182, Buckeye Central 201

Upper Sandusky (5-2, 1-2 N10): Montgomery 37, Smith 45, Young 49, Stansbery 51, Washburn 54, Ward 58.

Buckeye Central (0-6, 0-5 N10): Rose 47, Hanes 46, Mason 56, Siefert 55, Biglin 53, Fishpaw 68.