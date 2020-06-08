Two COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, case count rises to 48

Two COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, case count rises to 48

As of Sunday afternoon, Wyandot County Public Health reported a total of 48 coronavirus cases, including 42 lab confirmed cases and six probable cases in Wyandot County.

Of the reported individuals, there are two current hospitalizations, two deaths and 36 recoveries.

Do not rely on the number of positive tests to determine when protection should be taken seriously. Continue to practice social distancing.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 38,476 confirmed and probable cases, 6,497 hospitalizations and 2, 377 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv. Visit ODH’s dashboard for local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

To view the current ODH Stay-Safe-Ohio order, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/publicorders/Directors-Stay-Safe-Ohio-Order.pdf.

Additional resources include the ODH’s information line 833-4-ASK-ODH and the Center for Disease Control’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.