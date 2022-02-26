Sycamore UCC opens doors to LGBTQ+

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















With open arms

Sycamore United Church of Christ’s congregation recently voted to become open and affirming to the LGBTQ+ community, following in the footsteps of the UCC denomination as a whole.

Daily Chief-Union/Brian Hemminger

By SAIGE THORNLEY

Staff writer

The United Church of Christ as a denomination decided to become open and affirming to all LGBTQ+ in 1969, and by 1972, it had its first openly gay minister. It wasn’t until December 2021 that Sycamore United Church of Christ, (a congregation of just over 250 people) decided to take that step as well.

“This [decision] is something that a fair number of us had thought about for a while, but I think what nudged us was our youth group,” open and affirming committee member Nanette Warnecke-Flood said. “They came back from a mission trip in 2018 from St. Louis and put together a presentation about their trip and asked the congregation to consider becoming open and affirming. That was the nudge that we needed.”

Shortly after an open and affirming committee was formed that was made up of six church members who started the journey of becoming an open and affirming congregation.

The decision was not without controversy though.

“It was kind of a journey that we went on as an open and affirming committee that was formed as well as the greater congregation.” Shanna Price, who served on the open and affirming committee, offered. “I think we knew we wanted to get it right. We wanted to make sure we did this the right way. We wanted to make sure everyone was informed because we wanted everyone’s buy-in.”

She also said that they did activities to engage in conversation and create dialogue about the possibility of welcoming the LGBTQ+ community into the church. Some discussions were more successful than others.

Newly-appointed Pastor Darrin Harvey weighed in.

“I think it’s important that there is a place, a church, in any community that is a safe place where people can be who they are if they have a partner, if they have children or if they have both …to be able to have a place where you can talk about it, it’s not taboo and it’s something that people embrace,” he said.

Harvey was pleased to come into the church toward the end of the process and found the vote to be a joyful moment of acceptance for everyone.

“I think religion specifically for that group is really tough because many religions outwardly shun that particular group,” Price stated.

Harvey, Price and Warnecke-Flood wanted to drive home the point that church should be a safe space for all who need or want it. Jesus was friends with the lepers and the prostitutes and others that society deemed “undesirable” at the time. Why shouldn’t they?

“Of all places, church shouldn’t be traumatizing,” Warnecke-Flood offered.

The committee has big plans for the future, but it has only just started meeting to decide how they will live by the commitment.

“It doesn’t stop with just the vote,” Harvey said.

More information can be found at sycamoreucc.net or by contacting Pastor Darrin by email at pastordarrin628@gmail.com or by phone at 419-927-9707.