Angeline clients sort through four pallets of food collected during the Wyandot County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ Stuff the Bus food drive.

The agency collected items during March as part of its Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month activities.

More than 1,100 food items were collected by participants in The Daily Chief-Union’s DC-U Madness hoop shoot competition.

The food will be donated to food pantries throughout the county.

Submitted photo