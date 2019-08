Linda Bard (left), Harpster, and Marilyn Olson, Upper Sandusky, look through the selection of books at the Upper Sandusky Community Library Friends of the Library book sale sneak preview night.

The book sale is officially open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 Saturday.