Robinsons named parade grand marshals

Tree Town honorees

Selected as grand marshals for Friday’s Tree Town Festival parade are (seated, from left) Dan and Pam Robinson. The Community Spirit Award recipient is the Riverdale Ministerial Association, represented by (standing, from left) Ken Gray and Doug Pummell. The parade steps off at 6:30 p.m.

Daily Chief-Union/Tim Thomas

By TIM THOMAS

DC-U news bureau

FOREST — The couple selected as this year’s grand marshals of the Forest Tree Town Festival parade doesn’t live in the Forest area, but they’ve spent a lot of time there over the past 30 years.

Dan Robinson, with support from his wife, Pam, played a key role in informing residents about the happenings in Forest as a reporter with the Kenton Times. Dan retired as a Times reporter at the end of June, while Pam retired as a sixth grade teacher at Ridgemont Schools at the end of May.

Dustin Evans, festival chairman, said that’s why the festival committee picked Dan and Pam to be the parade grand marshals when it steps off at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Dan said when he first started reporting on the village council meetings, Pam was finishing studies at Ohio State University toward her teaching degree. Therefore his youngest son, Eric, got to accompany Dad to the meetings.

But it was more than council meetings. Dan, with Pam often on hand, covered a variety of events in Forest, ranging from the Tree Town Festival, to the Halloween Parade, to the new downtown Christmas program.

For many years, Dan said their prime spot to watch and photograph the festival parade was at the home of resident Buck Shultis.

Still, their selection as grand marshals was a surprise.

“It was an unexpected honor,” Dan said. “We’ve made a lot of friends in Forest over the years and we plan to stay in touch with them.”

The other major honor of opening night at the festival is the Community Spirit Award and this year’s recipient is the Riverdale Ministerial Association.

Evans said when the committee was reviewing potential honorees, they kept coming back to one comment about the work of the ministerial group.

“They don’t tell anybody what they do, they just do it.”

Pastor Ken Gray and Pastor Doug Pummell will accept the award for the ministerial association, which includes pastors from the Forest, Mount Blanchard and Wharton areas.

Gray had wanted to form a group to help the area communities, but his efforts didn’t meet with much success until the last five years when he teamed with Doug to create the Riverdale Ministerial Association. Up to 10 area pastors meet on a monthly basis to discuss ways they can serve the community, Gray said.

“I like people and I like being out in the community,” Gray said of the group’s efforts. “I’m glad to see some people have noticed.”

While the pastors come from different denominations, Gray said, “We all serve the same Jesus. It’s why we can work together.”

Pummell noted too many churches feel they are in competition for parishioners.

“We’re not on a competing team, we’re working for the same God. I view us as partners in the fight against our true enemy.”

The ministerial association helps to organize the Church in the Park service set for Sunday to wrap up the Tree Town Festival.

The efforts of the association will be on display July 25-28 as they sponsor a Community Vacation Bible school at Gormley Park in Forest.

The group presents community church services at Easter and other times during the year.

They also just completed their first year of WyandotCARES Released Time Bible Education, a privately funded Christian organization, for third graders at Riverdale. The program will be expanded to the fourth grade for the upcoming school year. The Bible education class is offered off campus at the former Riverdale school for about 45 minutes a week.